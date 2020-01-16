Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,610 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth about $652,536,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 39,049.2% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,390,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,419 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4,226.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 176,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,302,000 after acquiring an additional 172,789 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,175,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $458,647,000 after acquiring an additional 151,338 shares during the period. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,625,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

LMT traded up $4.75 on Thursday, reaching $425.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,085,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,854. The company has a fifty day moving average of $395.27 and a 200-day moving average of $382.23. The company has a market capitalization of $117.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $270.84 and a one year high of $425.74.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 221.59%. The firm had revenue of $15.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.14 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.62 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $387.91.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.