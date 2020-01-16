Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Given New $470.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $440.00 to $470.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Buckingham Research raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Lockheed Martin from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued a hold rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $387.91.

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $3.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $425.68. 70,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,100,078. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $395.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $382.23. Lockheed Martin has a fifty-two week low of $270.63 and a fifty-two week high of $421.48. The stock has a market cap of $117.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 221.59% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $15.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 257.1% in the third quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth $37,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth $42,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.2% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth $65,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

