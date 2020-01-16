Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Loews Co. (NYSE:L) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,570,000 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the December 15th total of 3,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 903,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Loews from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Loews from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Loews currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

In other Loews news, CFO David B. Edelson sold 9,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total transaction of $495,719.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,315.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 18,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total value of $972,024.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $791,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,925 shares of company stock worth $1,963,681. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Loews by 74.4% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Loews by 267.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Loews by 20.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Loews during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Loews during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Loews stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.25. The firm has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.68. Loews has a one year low of $44.17 and a one year high of $56.20.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 3.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Loews will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

