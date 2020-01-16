LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Trading Up 6.1%

Shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) were up 6.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.17 and last traded at $3.98, approximately 206,727 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 135,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LXU shares. ValuEngine downgraded LSB Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LSB Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $113.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 4.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.45.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $75.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.42 million. LSB Industries had a negative return on equity of 15.49% and a negative net margin of 12.63%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LSB Industries, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of LSB Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 276,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 275,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 5,595 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,318 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 5,608 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 143.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 9,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

LSB Industries Company Profile (NYSE:LXU)

LSB Industries, Inc manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets in the United States. It provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

