Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.22-2.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.37-1.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.35 billion.Lululemon Athletica also updated its Q4 2019

Pre-Market guidance to 2.22-2.25 EPS.

Shares of LULU opened at $243.49 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $141.01 and a 52-week high of $247.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $230.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.65. The firm has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a PE ratio of 63.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.68.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LULU shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $216.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $273.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $238.41.

In other news, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $1,014,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,111,499. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total value of $6,390,043.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,196.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

