Luther Burbank Corp (NASDAQ:LBC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Luther Burbank Corp (NASDAQ:LBC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 110,900 shares, a drop of 10.1% from the December 15th total of 123,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 25,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

LBC traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $11.76. 27,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,198. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.19. Luther Burbank has a 52-week low of $9.21 and a 52-week high of $11.99. The company has a market cap of $658.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $33.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Luther Burbank will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Luther Burbank by 9.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Luther Burbank by 3.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Luther Burbank by 11.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Luther Burbank by 3.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 224,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Luther Burbank in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 22.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LBC. ValuEngine raised shares of Luther Burbank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luther Burbank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st.

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

