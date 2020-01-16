LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Raises Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,261 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,683 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises about 3.7% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $18,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1,546.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,285,218 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,642,650,000 after buying an additional 45,351,980 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,517,061 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,507,848,000 after buying an additional 839,300 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,589,214 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,066,724,000 after buying an additional 2,496,113 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,929,924 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,036,035,000 after buying an additional 478,368 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 155.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,446,107 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $862,012,000 after buying an additional 10,621,798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Edward Jones upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays raised Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.69.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $48.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $202.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.14. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.40 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.12%.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $480,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,716,237.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $564,471.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

