Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is engaged in developing small-molecule drugs addressing cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. Its products pipeline include MGL-3196, an orally administered liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist that is used for the treatment of NASH, dyslipidemia/hypercholesterolemia and high triglycerides; and MGL-3745, a thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist which are in pre-clinical trial stage. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Synta Pharmaceuticals Corp., is based in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $173.00 to $166.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $155.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDGL traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.72. The stock had a trading volume of 266,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,747. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.59 and a beta of 1.05. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $82.31 and a fifty-two week high of $148.18.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.03. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bay City Capital Llc sold 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $126,564,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 47.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $336,000. 62.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

