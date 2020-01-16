Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $57.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Magna focuses on innovation and technology development for growth and program launches across its business segments to meet the rising demand for crossover & SUVs. It is expanding its business through joint ventures and hub openings while divesting non-core units. Further, strong cash flow aids Magna to engage in share buybacks and regular dividend payouts in almost every quarter. However, fluctuating foreign currencies and a stronger U.S. dollar along with customer price concessions are likely to hurt the bottom line. Soaring commodity and launch costs, and operational inefficiencies in the seating segment is also a concern. Material decline in global GDP or light vehicle production is expected to negatively weigh on investor sentiments. Other headwinds include, declining consolidated revenues and EBIT margin projections for full-year 2019.”

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MGA. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Magna International in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Magna International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Magna International from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Magna International in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Magna International from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.42.

Shares of NYSE MGA traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.12. The company had a trading volume of 74,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,387. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Magna International has a 1-year low of $42.51 and a 1-year high of $57.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.65 and its 200-day moving average is $52.12.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. Magna International had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 4.43%. The company had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Magna International will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGA. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Magna International by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,465,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,131,000 after buying an additional 725,646 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its position in Magna International by 172.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 297,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,792,000 after buying an additional 188,220 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. increased its position in Magna International by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 764,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,964,000 after buying an additional 165,650 shares during the period. Winmill & CO. Inc. bought a new position in Magna International during the 3rd quarter worth $3,279,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Magna International by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 183,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,071,000 after buying an additional 20,917 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

