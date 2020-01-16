Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,218,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 294% from the previous session’s volume of 309,585 shares.The stock last traded at $13.97 and had previously closed at $12.58.

MX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Magnachip Semiconductor from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Magnachip Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.84 and a 200 day moving average of $11.21. The firm has a market cap of $480.86 million, a PE ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.92.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 20.42% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $229.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Magnachip Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor Corp will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 80,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total value of $983,246.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 849,518 shares of company stock worth $11,019,784. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $327,000. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

