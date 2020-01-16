Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Posted by on Jan 16th, 2020

Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,218,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 294% from the previous session’s volume of 309,585 shares.The stock last traded at $13.97 and had previously closed at $12.58.

MX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Magnachip Semiconductor from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Magnachip Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.84 and a 200 day moving average of $11.21. The firm has a market cap of $480.86 million, a PE ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.92.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 20.42% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $229.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Magnachip Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor Corp will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 80,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total value of $983,246.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 849,518 shares of company stock worth $11,019,784. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $327,000. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX)

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit