Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) Shares Gap Up to $4.49

Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.29, but opened at $4.49. Mallinckrodt shares last traded at $5.24, with a volume of 29,404,410 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Mallinckrodt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.64.

The firm has a market capitalization of $377.56 million, a PE ratio of 0.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.56 and a 200 day moving average of $4.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $743.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.56 million. Mallinckrodt had a positive return on equity of 24.36% and a negative net margin of 111.44%. Mallinckrodt’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mallinckrodt PLC will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Mallinckrodt in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Anderson Fisher LLC raised its position in Mallinckrodt by 114.9% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 11,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 6,073 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Mallinckrodt in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in Mallinckrodt by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Mallinckrodt in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

