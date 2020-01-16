Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ:TUSK) Short Interest Down 6.1% in December

Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ:TUSK) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the December 15th total of 2,290,000 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 434,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

TUSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price (down from $7.25) on shares of Mammoth Energy Services in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays lowered shares of Mammoth Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered shares of Mammoth Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

TUSK stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.78. The stock had a trading volume of 362,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,394. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.20. Mammoth Energy Services has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $24.62. The stock has a market cap of $77.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.40). Mammoth Energy Services had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $113.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mammoth Energy Services will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Wexford Capital Lp acquired 35,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.36 per share, for a total transaction of $48,829.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 90,635 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 34,158 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 320,701 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 76,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 76.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mammoth Energy Services

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company. The company operates in three segments: Infrastructure Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Natural Sand Proppant Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including the construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

