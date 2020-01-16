ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) SVP Richard Buchband Sells 5,089 Shares

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,089 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $509,765.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,303 shares in the company, valued at $831,711.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Richard Buchband also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

On Monday, December 16th, Richard Buchband sold 2,255 shares of ManpowerGroup stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $219,862.50.

On Friday, December 13th, Richard Buchband sold 245 shares of ManpowerGroup stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total value of $23,897.30.

On Tuesday, October 29th, Richard Buchband sold 2,500 shares of ManpowerGroup stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $231,250.00.

ManpowerGroup stock opened at $99.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.12 and its 200 day moving average is $90.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.61. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $100.99.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 2.30%. Equities analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MAN shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. CL King started coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAN. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 28.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 12.5% during the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 2,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.