Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Shares Purchased by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 123,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,451 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $7,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth $6,313,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth $25,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth $29,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 209.1% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 76.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

MPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Cfra cut Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.93.

Shares of NYSE:MPC traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,222,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,289,067. The firm has a market cap of $38.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 1 year low of $43.96 and a 1 year high of $69.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.80.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $31.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.89 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.