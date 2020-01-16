Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Buckley Wealth Management LLC

Buckley Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $6,313,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 209.1% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MPC. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cfra downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.93.

MPC stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.53. 7,222,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,289,067. The company has a market cap of $38.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.66. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 52-week low of $43.96 and a 52-week high of $69.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $31.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.89 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

