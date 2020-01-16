Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

MCS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Marcus from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. B. Riley cut shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marcus by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,417,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,634,000 after purchasing an additional 78,672 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marcus by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,386,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,690,000 after purchasing an additional 7,481 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marcus by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 947,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,220,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marcus by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 628,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,259,000 after purchasing an additional 11,154 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,101,000. 65.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MCS traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,718. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $966.65 million, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Marcus has a 1-year low of $30.27 and a 1-year high of $45.82.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $211.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.59 million. Marcus had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 8.86%. Analysts predict that Marcus will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

