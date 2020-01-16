Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Price Target Cut to $37.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) had its price target lowered by Benchmark from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MCS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marcus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Marcus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Marcus from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.25.

Shares of NYSE:MCS opened at $31.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $966.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.50. Marcus has a 1-year low of $30.27 and a 1-year high of $45.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). Marcus had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $211.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.59 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Marcus will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Marcus by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Marcus by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Marcus by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Marcus by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Marcus by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 26,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

