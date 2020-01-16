Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Plans $0.46 Quarterly Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a dividend of 0.455 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 39.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Marsh & McLennan Companies to earn $5.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.8%.

MMC opened at $112.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $56.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.56 and its 200 day moving average is $103.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12-month low of $80.88 and a 12-month high of $113.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,305 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total transaction of $465,714.90. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MMC shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.56.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

