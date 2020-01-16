Marston’s’ (MARS) “Add” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their add rating on shares of Marston’s (LON:MARS) in a report released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MARS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Marston’s from GBX 127 ($1.67) to GBX 132 ($1.74) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.45) price objective on shares of Marston’s in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Marston’s to a sector perform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 120 ($1.58) to GBX 130 ($1.71) in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 118.56 ($1.56).

LON:MARS opened at GBX 122.30 ($1.61) on Monday. Marston’s has a 52 week low of GBX 92.55 ($1.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 133.80 ($1.76). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 127.17 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 121.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.68.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share. This is a positive change from Marston’s’s previous dividend of $2.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a yield of 3.65%. Marston’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.50%.

Marston’s Company Profile

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs and bars in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Destination and Premium, Taverns, Leased, and Brewing segments. It provides premium cask and bottled beers through its five breweries. The company is also involved in the property management and development, telecommunications, and insurance businesses.

