Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 91,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $27,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Bank raised its position in Mastercard by 114.2% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 2,061 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,541,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in Mastercard by 798.9% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 13,807 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 12,271 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Mastercard by 1.1% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 702,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $185,820,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 99.7% during the second quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 10,434 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 5,208 shares in the last quarter. 73.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $6.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $320.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,322,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,447,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $298.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.26. The stock has a market cap of $313.39 billion, a PE ratio of 49.35, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.03. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $196.60 and a 1-year high of $320.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 146.92% and a net margin of 42.50%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 24.65%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

MA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on Mastercard from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Nomura boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $324.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $317.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $317.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.64.

In other news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,993,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total value of $8,619,416.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,215 shares in the company, valued at $13,057,844.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,566 shares of company stock worth $34,539,929 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

