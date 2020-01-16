MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) Short Interest Update

MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,370,000 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the December 15th total of 6,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days. Approximately 7.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, Director Md Pascal J. Goldschmidt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $114,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,584.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MD. P2 Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 96.9% during the second quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,111 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 86.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,754,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,327,000 after acquiring an additional 812,425 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 20.7% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,001,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,736,000 after acquiring an additional 515,286 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 381.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 340,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,692,000 after acquiring an additional 269,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 97.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 431,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,767,000 after acquiring an additional 213,629 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on MEDNAX in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on MEDNAX from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup downgraded MEDNAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded MEDNAX from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.

MEDNAX stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.71. The stock had a trading volume of 787,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,345. MEDNAX has a 1 year low of $19.93 and a 1 year high of $38.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.78.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 40.86%. The business had revenue of $888.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. MEDNAX’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MEDNAX will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

