Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $6.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.69% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “The Meet Group, Inc. is a social media technology company. It offers information sharing, social interaction and mobile application development services. The company’s app consists of currently MeetMe (R), Skout(R), Tagged(R) and Hi5(R). The Meet Group Inc., formerly known as MeetMe Inc., is headquartered in New Hope, Pennsylvania. “

Get Meet Group alerts:

MEET has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Meet Group in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Meet Group in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Meet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Meet Group in a report on Sunday, October 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Meet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.71.

MEET traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $5.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,130. Meet Group has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $6.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.11 and its 200 day moving average is $4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $390.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.54.

Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Meet Group had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $52.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.57 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meet Group will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meet Group news, CFO James E. Bugden sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,993. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Meet Group by 220.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,443 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 55,326 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Meet Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Meet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Meet Group by 121.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 57,935 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 31,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Meet Group by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 106,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

Meet Group Company Profile

The Meet Group, Inc operates a portfolio of mobile social entertainment applications to meet the need for human connection worldwide. The company leverages a live-streaming video platform, empowering community to forge meaningful connections. The company's primary applications include, MeetMe, LOVOO, Skout, Tagged, and Growlr, which keeps mobile daily active users, entertained and engaged, and originate numbers of casual chats, friendships, dates, and marriages.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meet Group (MEET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.