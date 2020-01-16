Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) Shares Acquired by Alpine Global Management LLC

Alpine Global Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,000 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Mellanox Technologies makes up about 4.2% of Alpine Global Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Alpine Global Management LLC’s holdings in Mellanox Technologies were worth $19,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLNX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Mellanox Technologies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,017,368 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $221,083,000 after acquiring an additional 72,994 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Inc. raised its holdings in Mellanox Technologies by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen Inc. now owns 784,841 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $86,858,000 after acquiring an additional 297,331 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Mellanox Technologies by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 745,207 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $81,669,000 after acquiring an additional 154,453 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its holdings in Mellanox Technologies by 4,449.1% in the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 673,272 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $73,784,000 after acquiring an additional 658,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP raised its holdings in Mellanox Technologies by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 637,700 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $69,886,000 after acquiring an additional 175,906 shares in the last quarter. 74.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MLNX traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $119.78. The company had a trading volume of 395,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,289. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.47. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $79.24 and a twelve month high of $121.13.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.11. Mellanox Technologies had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $335.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Mellanox Technologies’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Mellanox Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub raised Mellanox Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.19.

Mellanox Technologies Company Profile

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells interconnect products and solutions. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; and Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

