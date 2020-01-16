Melon Price Reaches $3.97 on Top Exchanges (MLN)

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. Over the last week, Melon has traded up 20.6% against the US dollar. One Melon token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.97 or 0.00045193 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Radar Relay, Kraken and Liqui. Melon has a total market cap of $4.96 million and $610,739.00 worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.63 or 0.03605776 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011338 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00203013 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00029854 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00130486 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Melon

Melon was first traded on February 16th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,250,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Melon’s official website is melonport.com . Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Melon

Melon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, IDEX, Bittrex, Bitsane, Kraken and Liqui. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Melon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Melon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

