MenaPay (MPAY) Price Hits $0.0139

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. MenaPay has a market capitalization of $1.51 million and approximately $464,302.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MenaPay has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. One MenaPay token can currently be bought for $0.0139 or 0.00000160 BTC on major exchanges including Dcoin, Sistemkoin, ABCC and Hanbitco.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MenaPay

MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,549,720 tokens. MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio . MenaPay’s official website is www.menapay.io . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MenaPay is medium.com/menapay

Buying and Selling MenaPay

MenaPay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Dcoin, Hanbitco, ABCC and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MenaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MenaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

