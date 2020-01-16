Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 0.7% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% in the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% in the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 8,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MRK traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $91.59. 168,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,950,518. The stock has a market cap of $228.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.55. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.16% and a net margin of 20.26%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 56.22%.

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 price target on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.69.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

