Merit Financial Group LLC Has $787,000 Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 85.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VNQ. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,934,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,458,000 after buying an additional 1,187,577 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,383,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $874,990,000 after buying an additional 687,094 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,116,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,598,000 after buying an additional 449,608 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,922,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,296,000 after buying an additional 344,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 490,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,704,000 after buying an additional 273,923 shares during the last quarter.

VNQ stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $94.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,251,104. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $95.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a $0.9569 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Real Estate ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

