Merit Financial Group LLC Invests $1.37 Million in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (NYSE:ETY)

Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (NYSE:ETY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 109,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 544,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,534,000 after acquiring an additional 271,294 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,470,179 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,628,000 after acquiring an additional 23,861 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,522,982 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $150,150,000 after acquiring an additional 222,645 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. by 8,925.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 47,112 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 46,590 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 564,551 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,769,000 after acquiring an additional 109,874 shares during the period.

ETY traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $12.74. 10,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,193. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.08. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. has a fifty-two week low of $10.77 and a fifty-two week high of $12.84.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%.

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

