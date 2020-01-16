Merit Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS)

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,000. Merit Financial Group LLC owned 1.64% of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XHS. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 27.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,220,000 after buying an additional 29,441 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XHS traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.45. 220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,420. SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF has a 52 week low of $59.58 and a 52 week high of $75.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $1.5906 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.32%.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS)

