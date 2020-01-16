Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases 6,400 Shares of Pulse Electronics Corp (OTCMKTS:PULS)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pulse Electronics Corp (OTCMKTS:PULS) by 38.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC owned 0.13% of Pulse Electronics worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Pulse Electronics by 27.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,168,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,779,000 after acquiring an additional 473,665 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Pulse Electronics during the second quarter worth $60,367,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Pulse Electronics by 65.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 414,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,768,000 after acquiring an additional 163,624 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pulse Electronics by 61.8% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 238,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,942,000 after acquiring an additional 90,895 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pulse Electronics by 10.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 133,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,679,000 after acquiring an additional 12,102 shares during the period.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PULS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.07. 858,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,730. Pulse Electronics Corp has a fifty-two week low of $49.97 and a fifty-two week high of $50.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.10.

Pulse Electronics Corporation (Pulse Electronics) is a global producer of precision-engineered electronic components and modules. The Company operates its business in three segments, which includes Network product group (Network), Power product group (Power) and Wireless product group (Wireless). Its Network products include discrete filter or choke, filtered connectors, inductor or chip inductor, balun, transformer, splitter and diplexer.

