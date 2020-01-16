Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on MRSN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Mersana Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.33.

Shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.90. 89,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,645. The company has a quick ratio of 5.12, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.75 and its 200 day moving average is $3.15. The firm has a market cap of $294.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.35. Mersana Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $7.65.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 79.49% and a negative return on equity of 41.14%. Equities analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRSN. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 41.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 136.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 160,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

