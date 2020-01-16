Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

Jan 16th, 2020

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the mining company on Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th.

Mesabi Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years.

Shares of MSB stock opened at $22.27 on Thursday. Mesabi Trust has a 1 year low of $21.31 and a 1 year high of $32.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.49 and its 200-day moving average is $24.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.75.

Mesabi Trust Company Profile

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was founded in 1919 and is based in New York, New York.

