Metgasco (ASX:MEL) Stock Price Up 17.4%

Metgasco Limited (ASX:MEL) rose 17.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as A$0.05 ($0.04) and last traded at A$0.05 ($0.04), approximately 1,251,658 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.05 ($0.03).

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of A$0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$0.04.

About Metgasco (ASX:MEL)

Metgasco Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, appraisal, and development of oil and gas in Australia. It is also involved in the investment in and development of associated energy infrastructure. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Metgasco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metgasco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.