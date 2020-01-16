Metronome Hits Market Cap of $4.09 Million (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. One Metronome coin can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00004576 BTC on major exchanges including $24.68, $13.77, $7.50 and $33.94. Metronome has a total market cap of $4.09 million and $108,104.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Metronome has traded down 3.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.38 or 0.03686867 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011313 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00204885 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00029949 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00130824 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Metronome Profile

Metronome’s launch date was July 24th, 2017. Metronome’s total supply is 11,643,003 coins and its circulating supply is 10,118,754 coins. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io

Buying and Selling Metronome

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

