Microbix Biosystems (TSE:MBX) Trading Down 4.2%

Microbix Biosystems Inc (TSE:MBX)’s stock price traded down 4.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23, 4,500 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 91% from the average session volume of 48,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The firm has a market cap of $23.27 million and a PE ratio of -2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.33, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.24.

Microbix Biosystems Company Profile (TSE:MBX)

Microbix Biosystems Inc, a life science company, manufactures viral and bacterial antigens and reagents for the diagnostics industry worldwide. The company produces infectious disease antigens, including viral, bacterial, and parasitic products, which are used in various applications, such as immunodiagnostic assays comprising ELISA, chemiluminescent automated immunoassays, immunohistochemistry, immunofluorescence, latex agglutination, rapid tests, and flow cytometry; controls for diagnostic assays.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Microbix Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microbix Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.