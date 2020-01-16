Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT Raised to

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co from to in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software giant’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nomura set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.97.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $163.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,244.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.58. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $102.17 and a fifty-two week high of $163.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.24 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to purchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total transaction of $357,225.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 133,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,139,258.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 13,074 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $1,843,434.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 611,855 shares in the company, valued at $86,271,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,919 shares of company stock worth $9,817,790 over the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 613,005,516 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $82,118,218,000 after purchasing an additional 7,724,483 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,567,563 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,936,190,000 after acquiring an additional 385,074 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2,651.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,353,275 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,022,645,000 after acquiring an additional 64,905,685 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,368,268 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,603,974,000 after acquiring an additional 782,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 32,812,008 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,561,852,000 after acquiring an additional 746,243 shares in the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

