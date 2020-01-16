Minereum Reaches Market Cap of $104,683.00 (MNE)

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. Minereum has a total market cap of $104,683.00 and $340.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Minereum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Minereum has traded down 4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.24 or 0.03604893 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011368 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00204694 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00029933 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00130237 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Minereum

Minereum’s launch date was April 14th, 2017. Minereum’s total supply is 7,894,065 tokens. Minereum’s official website is www.minereum.com . Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Minereum

Minereum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Minereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

