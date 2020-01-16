MinexCoin Price Down 6.3% Over Last Week (MNX)

MinexCoin (CURRENCY:MNX) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 16th. MinexCoin has a total market cap of $248,038.00 and $41,831.00 worth of MinexCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MinexCoin has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. One MinexCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0404 or 0.00000465 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Exmo, Livecoin and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MinexCoin alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $317.33 or 0.03647137 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011466 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00194302 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00028358 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00126412 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00036705 BTC.

MinexCoin Profile

MinexCoin is a coin. Its launch date was March 29th, 2017. MinexCoin’s total supply is 6,522,988 coins and its circulating supply is 6,136,152 coins. The Reddit community for MinexCoin is /r/Minexcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MinexCoin’s official website is minexcoin.com . MinexCoin’s official Twitter account is @minexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MinexCoin

MinexCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC, CoinExchange and Exmo. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinexCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MinexCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MinexCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MinexCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MinexCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.