Mithril Price Up 8% Over Last 7 Days (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. During the last seven days, Mithril has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar. One Mithril token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges including Bithumb, ZB.COM, Ethfinex and Gate.io. Mithril has a total market capitalization of $5.13 million and $581,922.00 worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00008088 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00008920 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001358 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000227 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril Profile

MITH uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 721,000,000 tokens. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken . Mithril’s official website is mith.io . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Mithril Token Trading

Mithril can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, FCoin, Bithumb, DigiFinex, CoinExchange, Gate.io, ZB.COM, Ethfinex, BitForex, LBank and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

