Mizuho Boosts PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Price Target to $55.00

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded PNM Resources from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on PNM Resources from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PNM Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of PNM Resources from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of PNM Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.14.

NYSE PNM opened at $51.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.16. PNM Resources has a 1-year low of $40.76 and a 1-year high of $52.98.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $433.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.33 million. PNM Resources had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.3075 dividend. This is an increase from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is presently 58.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 6 Meridian raised its position in PNM Resources by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 11,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 475.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 259,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,530,000 after buying an additional 214,687 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 595.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 30,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the third quarter valued at about $23,436,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

