MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $470.36 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) will post $470.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MKS Instruments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $469.90 million to $471.20 million. MKS Instruments posted sales of $460.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will report full year sales of $1.87 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MKS Instruments.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.25. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $462.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen boosted their price target on MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on MKS Instruments to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. MKS Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.88.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $42,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,260.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gerard G. Colella sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.03, for a total transaction of $555,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,784 shares of company stock valued at $3,763,309 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKSI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after buying an additional 21,082 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after buying an additional 154,614 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 300.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,341 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after buying an additional 30,262 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,106 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,981 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. 98.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MKS Instruments stock traded up $2.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.50. 435,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,602. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. MKS Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $70.47 and a fifty-two week high of $115.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.67.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MKS Instruments (MKSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.