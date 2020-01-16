Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) Short Interest Down 9.1% in December

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the December 15th total of 2,200,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 445,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MC. ValuEngine upgraded Moelis & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Moelis & Co from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on Moelis & Co from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moelis & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.60.

In other news, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 15,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.33, for a total transaction of $557,366.08. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 32,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,509.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Raich sold 87,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $2,997,641.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,997,641.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,866 shares of company stock worth $3,728,179. Insiders own 19.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Moelis & Co by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 63,241 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Moelis & Co by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,553 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Moelis & Co by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,610 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Co by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Co by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

MC stock traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.92. The stock had a trading volume of 819,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,164. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.96. Moelis & Co has a 52-week low of $29.56 and a 52-week high of $48.69.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $231.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.15 million. Moelis & Co had a return on equity of 47.82% and a net margin of 16.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Moelis & Co will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

