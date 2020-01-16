Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Buys 229 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 41,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,480,000 after acquiring an additional 37,232 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $410,000. Finally, Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 116,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,925,000 after acquiring an additional 20,092 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $121.03. The company had a trading volume of 11,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,730. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $101.44 and a one year high of $121.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.9093 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

