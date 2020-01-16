Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Buys Shares of 1,674 Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Shares of NYSEARCA AVUS traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.57. 2,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,050. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $48.24 and a twelve month high of $55.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.05.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.191 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

