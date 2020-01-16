Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Cuts Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC cut its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Financial llc raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 50,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2,863.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 71,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 69,220 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.86. The company had a trading volume of 7,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,249. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.68. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $62.63 and a 1 year high of $78.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.4623 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Schwab US Broad Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

