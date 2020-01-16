Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Decreases Stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lowered its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,740 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $4,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $96,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.61. 1,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,330. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.76. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $34.92.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.9543 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

