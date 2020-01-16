Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF comprises 5.5% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $10,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 38,818 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 62,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after buying an additional 5,768 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.61. 19,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,178,177. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $40.16 and a 1-year high of $48.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.5566 dividend. This represents a $2.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. This is a boost from Schwab U.S. REIT ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th.

