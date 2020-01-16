Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) Price Target Increased to by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

Posted by on Jan 16th, 2020

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) had its price target increased by SunTrust Banks to in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Momenta Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

MNTA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $35.00 price objective on Momenta Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Momenta Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.89.

Shares of NASDAQ MNTA traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.07. 241,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,761. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 2.11. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $31.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.53.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.09). Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 59.82% and a negative net margin of 361.66%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.65) EPS. Momenta Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Momenta Pharmaceuticals will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Momenta Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Santiago Arroyo sold 6,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $87,377.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,151.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 66,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $1,133,322.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,831. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,475 shares of company stock worth $2,851,495. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 32,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 218,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 296,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 6,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 71,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 6,169 shares in the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Momenta Pharmaceuticals

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA)

Receive News & Ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit