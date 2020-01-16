Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) Price Target Increased to by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) had its price target increased by SunTrust Banks to in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Momenta Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

MNTA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $35.00 price objective on Momenta Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Momenta Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.89.

Shares of NASDAQ MNTA traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.07. 241,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,761. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 2.11. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $31.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.53.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.09). Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 59.82% and a negative net margin of 361.66%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.65) EPS. Momenta Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Momenta Pharmaceuticals will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Momenta Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Santiago Arroyo sold 6,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $87,377.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,151.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 66,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $1,133,322.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,831. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,475 shares of company stock worth $2,851,495. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 32,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 218,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 296,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 6,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 71,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 6,169 shares in the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Momenta Pharmaceuticals

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

