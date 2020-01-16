Monero Classic (XMC) One Day Volume Tops $1,795.00

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded up 8.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 16th. Monero Classic has a total market cap of $6.58 million and approximately $1,795.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero Classic coin can currently be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00004225 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, TradeOgre and Gate.io. In the last week, Monero Classic has traded 52.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.76 or 0.00753120 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001477 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001670 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

Monero Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 17,821,840 coins. Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

Monero Classic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, TradeOgre and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

