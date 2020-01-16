Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 6,939,860 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 246% from the previous session’s volume of 2,006,544 shares.The stock last traded at $2.72 and had previously closed at $2.21.

Several research firms have weighed in on MGI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moneygram International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Moneygram International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Moneygram International from $6.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Moneygram International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.17.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.24. The stock has a market cap of $134.68 million, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 2.58.

Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). Moneygram International had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $324.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.99 million. As a group, analysts expect that Moneygram International Inc will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 30,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $70,214.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ripple Labs Inc. purchased 626,600 shares of Moneygram International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $2,569,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,237,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,573,844.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Moneygram International during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moneygram International during the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moneygram International during the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Moneygram International during the second quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Moneygram International by 37.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 20,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.95% of the company’s stock.

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

